'AITA for telling my BF he shouldn't do a couple's costume with his girl BFF for Halloween?' MAJOR UPDATE

I have never expected him to dump plans with his friends for me, ever. I don't mind when he does escape rooms with Viv or always has hiking plans with Tom and the others. The only reason I thought he could have asked me is because I love Halloween too, and thought it was a common interest. But now I feel I have stepped over the line and I feel really awful. AITAH?

RantyMcthrowAway wrote:

NTA. Hold up, did he really tell you word-for-word that his "couple's costume" was ready? And asked if you wanted to see them? Is he having a laugh?

"he won't change his rituals with his friends for his relationship"