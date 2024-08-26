'AITA for telling my BF it’s his fault if he misses our flight and I’ll go without him?' UPDATED 6X

He gets to the airport a little after me and I check in our bags. We get to the bag drop, and he realizes he does not have his ID. His wallet is at his house which is about an hour from the airport. I tell him that I'm going to continue to TSA and go to the gate. His mom is going back to get his wallet, which will obviously take a while.

I tell him that I’m getting on the flight regardless, and that if he misses it then it’s a result of his own mishaps. He then begins to ask me what to do if he misses it. I tell him that he’s an adult, and should figure out a way to make it to our destination by contacting customer service.