'AITA for telling my BF that if he proposes at this point, it would make me mad and I wouldn't say yes?'

We moved away from my small town. We were looking at rings. I got pregnant with #2 and I mentioned to him many times that I wanted to have the same last name as him and our kids, and didn't want to need a third party in the room again for the birth certificate when baby was born. Our second was born and got his last name, still not married. At this point I was fed up with him and things in our relationship were rocky so I gave up asking.

Things got better and we were moving back to my home town. I asked him to marry me just so I can change my last name before moving home. He agreed. Of course it didn't happen and I'm in my home town where I don't want to be in the first place.