'AITA for telling my BIL to stop picking on my kids or he’s not coming on vacation?'

He would say “Well Swiffers did x y z” she would say “Uncle Hector it’s Swifties” and he would say it again to needle at her. Rob was in the room, I was not. Rob said to him “Why do you keep using the wrong word, she told you the right word?”

Hector said he can say whatever he wants and to “cry about it.” Rob said “It just seems like you’re going out of your way to upset Lisa”

Rob asked her to finish what she was talking about and to ignore Hector. This is when I came into the room, and Hector waved at the kids and said “Roberta’s getting real mad that someone’s joking about mother (?)”