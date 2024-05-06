'AITA for not telling my boyfriend I found out he’s adopted?' UPDATED

Then, she had an idea: I could tell him he’s adopted. Her reasoning: my boyfriend really loves me and we will probably get married soon, I am very good at communication/problem solving, and he is generally less prone to anger when he’s around me so he might take the news better.

But I still didn’t think he would take the news well! So I told his mom that there was no way I would tell him he was adopted. She relented and agreed that I didn’t have to tell him out of the blue, but she said I would probably know if my boyfriend was going to get a DNA kit, and if he does, I should tell him before his results come in.