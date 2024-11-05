'AITA for telling my boyfriend he crossed a line with my work-life balance?'

Historical_World7179 wrote:

Wow, this is really inappropriate. He just undermined you and damaged your relationship with your boss. To me it’s creepy that he even answers your phone at all unless there was an emergency, much less when he knows it’s your boss calling. NTA. Edit for all the men “unable” to understand: yes, prior to cell phones we all answered landlines for each other.

The very obvious difference is that those were almost always communal lines. Cell phones are not communal property in most cases, and unless you and your partner have agreed that you would like one another to answer each other’s phones, doing this can often be considered intrusive for both the person whose phone you answered and the caller who was not expecting to interact with you.