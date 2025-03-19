"AITA for telling my boyfriend's kids to eat what’s for dinner or don’t eat at all?"

I (27f) have been with my boyfriend (30) for a little over a year now. We recently moved in together. I have a 8-year-old from an ex, and my boyfriend has 2 kids ages 6 and 9. Since we moved in together I now have his children every weekend and he works Fridays, so I am alone with them til he is off work.

Friday night I made meatloaf with roasted broccoli and mash potatoes. My son eats well, he knows to eat the best he can, and if he doesn’t finish his food that’s okay. But he at least has to eat the most he can unless he doesn’t want a bedtime snack. I hold my boyfriend's children to these same rules, which we haven’t had any issues with til Friday night.