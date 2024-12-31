'AITA for telling my brother our mother isn’t the problem, his wife is the common denominator of drama?'

I told my brother our mom isn’t the problem, that it’s his wife. That she is the common denominator with all the family drama and people don’t want to put up with her BS. He called me a jerk and I am wondering if I went too far?

The internet had a lot of thoughts about the situation.

makethatnoise wrote:

NTA, you gave him the truthful answer. Has anyone in your family talked to your brother about how Kat is affecting their relationships with him?

OP responded:

It’s been brought up before. Nothing changes and everyone just started to take a step back from them.

pensaha wrote: