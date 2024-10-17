'AITA for telling my brother's fiancée to grow up and stop putting anger and trauma on me?'

What does your brother do while she sits in your parents home and talks s-t about them? Do your parents know?

OP responded:

He doesn't say anything in front of us. Our parents know. I didn't know it but they were aware before too. They feel bad that her experience left her feeling as she does.

gordonr23 wrote:

NTA. The point is that there's a topic the 2 of you have a strong disagreement about. It doesn't even matter that this is specifically about adoption; it could be about anything--adoption, politics, religion, etc.

You've very reasonably asked that she stop talking about it, and she (very rudely) refuses.

You are absolutely correct that she's projecting her s-t onto you. She keeps bringing it up because she's not trying to convince you.