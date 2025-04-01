'AITA for telling a coworker to stop brown-nosing by going to a funeral for someone he didn’t know?' UPDATED

Eventually one of my FILs friends heard and volunteered to take my place so I could go (I was doing a reading and my husband was understandably devastated). At the wake coworker behaved atrociously, to the point my MIL and everyone else, complained.

Coworker got blindingly drunk and tried to hit on other men attending (in front of her husband). When confronted, the trainwreck said she was mad because she ‘wasn’t getting enough attention’. At someone’s funeral.

At that point I was so disgusted in her, and in my employers, that I started looking for a new job.

Funerals are for paying your respects. Not brown nosing or partying and networking. NTA.