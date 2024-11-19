'AITA for telling another customer in a restaurant it's gross to let her dog smell people's food?'

I noticed that not all of the lids were fully covering the food waiting for pickup. I told this person that I thought it was disgusting to hold her dog up so close to everyone's food. I left the restaurant and she followed me outside basically harassing me.

She said that her dog was a service dog. I told her I didn't know what that had to do with the fact that she was holding her dog up to other people's food and that was still disgusting for people who are picking up their own food orders.

I asked why she couldn't just put the dog on the ground or in a bag when she went inside the restaurant, but she just kept repeating that it was a service dog. I realized that I wasn't going to get through to her with my point so I left, but she just kept shouting at me as I was trying to walk away. AITA here for calling this person out and saying that it was disgusting to let her dog be so close to other people's food?