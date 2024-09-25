'AITA for telling my dad he made a dumb decision and I don't need to fix it for him?'

OP responded:

That's exactly how it sounds to me too. He didn't believe me, so he promised her this traditional family with the four of us, where she'd get to be a mom to me and I'd be a son to her and a brother to her daughter. At no point did he consider even for a second that I wasn't lying about not wanting a new mom. Took him this long to figure it out.

ayykalaam wrote:

Why the heck is Stacey telling you she was promised a family for her daughter????? Why is she putting that on you? You didn’t promise her anything and you’re not responsible for making a family for her! That’s really not okay.

This is all on your dad. NTA.