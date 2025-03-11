'AITA for telling my dad I hope my future husband never treats me the way he treats my mom?'

"AITA for telling my dad that I hope my future husband never treats me the way he treats my mom?"

For context, my dad and I(18F), have always been very close. We have a great relationship, and he has always been an amazing father to me and my siblings. He is always supporting me, and is there for me, which a lot of times my mom fails to do. My parents have been together for 20+ years and I have unfortunately been witness to so many arguments.

Lately as I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed how weak their relationship is. I’ve seriously wondered if they hate each other several times. Even when they’re on good terms, I can sense the weird tension between them. They just seem miserable together. The other day, as I was eating in the kitchen, they got into an argument while I was sitting directly between them.