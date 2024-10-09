'AITA for telling Dad that I don't want to date our family friend's son in front of everyone?'

Dead silence, awkward drive home. Dad is mad at me, other family is mad at me too. AITA for having this opinion, and AITA for my actions?

Impossible_Rain_4727 wrote:

NTA - I would stop accusing him of faking and just play his game:

"I broke up with you because it's clear that I constantly trigger your anxiety. You are completely fine when I am not around, but whenever I am with you, you have an attack. This type of relationship was never going to work."