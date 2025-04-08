'AITA for telling my dad 'That horse is dead' when he asked if we could have a relationship?' UPDATED 2X

I don't think that will do anything but cause more confusion or strife. If they choose to be around him and he is being a dad to them then great for them.) Anyway, after I blocked him, I guess he asked them to ask me why I wouldn't speak with him.

I was kind of upset with them because none of them had the decency to just be honest with me about their intentions and why they kept bringing it up, but I was more upset with our dad because WHY aren't you respecting my answer?

I started to be a bit distant from my siblings because of this and my oldest sister noticed. She came to me about a week ago and asked if I wanted to join them for a "family dinner." I said no thanks, so she left it alone.