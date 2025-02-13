'AITA for telling my dad I didn't want him or the woman he replaced my mom with to honor her passing?'

He used to say he loved mom. He hasn't in years. He removed all traces of her eventually and like I said he no longer honored her memory on her birthday or her anniversary. He has also stated he'd change nothing about his life because it worked out just the way it was supposed to in the end.

Comments like that and his wife comments that we spoke about our mom too much or had too many photos of her made us distant from them. They have two kids together also and that always made things more awkward because they have commented on how unhappy my brother and I look when dad is making his comments about his wife and they can't see it from our perspective.