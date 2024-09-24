'AITA for telling my dad's ex that she could have been my mom if she didn't cheat on my dad?' UPDATED 4X

My dad's ex was together with my dad's brother for a while after she and my dad divorced, but split soon after. And my dad refused to forgive his family for fooling him like that, and he went no contact with them for 25 years. So back to the dinner, my dad asked in a very stern, yet quiet voice why she would, and my half-sister wanted to make her wedding more meaningful by also having a family reunion.

And her mother supported her. She told my dad to bury the hatchet, at least for her daughter. My dad said she didn't have any right to tell him how to act. On her way out, my dad's ex and I bumped into each other, and she commented to me how she hoped that I wouldn't have a chip on my shoulder like my dad does.