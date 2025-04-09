"AITA for telling my dad's wife she won't be grandma to any future kids of mine?"

My dad (62) is married to Noelle (60). They met when I (24f) was 16 and got married when I was 21. Noelle and I don't get along and we won't ever get along. The reason we don't get along is she's so aggressive for no reason.

Noelle fought with my grandparents the first time she joined in on a family vacation which was a year after her and dad started dating. The fight was over where we were going to eat.

Noelle didn't want to eat at the place that came with the vacation package my grandparents paid for. Then she got angry when most of us wanted to eat there and wouldn't go where she wanted and she took it out on my grandparents.