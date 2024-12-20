'AITA for telling my daughter I won’t break up with my GF just because she doesn’t like her?'

Limeinternational856 wrote:

YTA for your attitude towards your daughter. She is still coming to terms with your divorce and telling her to basically suck it up is only going to push her away. She can legally cut you off completely in three years, is that a risk you want to take?

UnlikelyRegret7938 wrote:

Wait…you started dating last year (so you’ve been together for about 1 year), your daughter just met her (about two months ago) and she’s already moved in? Now you’re telling your daughter you’re marrying her?

For your daughter, that’s way too fast! She didn’t even had the time to know your girlfriend. Of course she doesn’t like her.

Yes, YTA for telling your daughter that instead of listening to her and talking to her about what’s going on.