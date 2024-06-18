'AITA for telling my daughter to keep her Father’s Day gift because she hid her mom’s affair?' UPDATED

CamilleLegrand wrote:

Yes, you were the AH, because it's important to separate your daughter from your ex-wife's actions : Punishing your daughter's attempt to reconcile through a gift may inadvertently push her away when she needs your support.

Angel_9 wrote:

YTA. Your wife cheated and your CHILD didn't know how to handle knowledge a PARENT never should have saddled her with. Why are you blaming your child for someone else's mistake.

Also what is it? Is it alright did you accept her apologies are do you resent your child for you're ex's mistake?

That is if this real, it reads fake, but people are this awful so who knows.