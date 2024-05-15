'AITA for telling my daughter's bio mom that she doesn't deserve to call herself a mom?' UPDATED

When someone comes for your kid, it's only natural to be upset.

"AITA for telling my daughter's biological mother that she doesn't deserve to call herself a mom?"

I (26F) am engaged to my fiance (33M) Brandon and have grown close with his daughter Lucy (4F). Lucy's biological mother Natalie (30F) has lost all physical and legal rights to her daughter due to neglecting her severely when Lucy was an infant, not to get into great detail but Natalie is add**ted to opi0ids and Lucy had a withdr&wal period.

Lucy and I have gotten close as I have dated my fiance for almost 4 years, Lucy was born 9 months before I came into Brandon's life, we met at the hospital as Lucy had some major health issues in her infancy due to Natalie and I have a chronic illness that pushes me into pancreatitis.