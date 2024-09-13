'AITA for telling my DIL and son it's too late, and I won't change family vaca plans so they can come?'

Every year I try to do a family vacation, around Easter I asked everyone for their availability. The best days for almost everyone was a winter vacation. My DIL and so told me that day wouldn’t work for her so they can’t go. I asked if the backup days would work and it was a no.

Usually the vacation is something that everyone can drive too, it was going to be the same until all the adults agreed the kids were old enough to leave the country. So now the trip is to Europe. Everyone has bought their tickets and I have booked where we are staying.

Everything is getting finalized. My son and DIL were not in the family vacation chat since they weren’t going on the vacation. They heard about the plans and want to be added in.

She called me up asking about it and what they need to do.