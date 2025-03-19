'AITA for telling my disabled coworker she shouldn’t need to lie on dating apps?' UPDATED

ninja_fox50 wrote:

"This confused me because it’s very obvious she is in a wheelchair and if they went on a date in person they would find that out very fast." Have you considered that there is maybe a step or two between them reading her profile and them going on a date.

I think it would be weird to not bring it up before meeting in person, but I think it's fine to leave it out of the profile and then bring it up in chat/messages or whatever. Some people would definitely not try and connect with someone with a disability, but be okay with it if they were clicking with the person.

OP responded: