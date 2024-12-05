'AITA for telling my ex I don't care if her daughter cries about being left out when I'm with my son?'

VastRelation7674 wrote:

NTA. You are not responsible for raising a child that isn’t yours, no matter how much pressure they put on you. You’re doing the right thing by focusing on your son and staying civil, but that doesn’t mean you have to take on more than you’re obligated to. Her mistakes aren’t yours to fix, and you’re not heartless for setting boundaries.

tren4_a86 wrote:

She is upping the effort because the child is getting older and probably asking questions she doesn’t want to answer or know how to.

Is it fair no but let be clear, your ex caused this issue. Not you.