'AITA for telling all my family that if I'm babysitting for free there are no rules?'

My family tends to stick me (F18) with my nieces and nephews when we get together. I am also the go to for babysitting. I do not get paid for this because since my siblings watched me when I was little I owe them.

I don't really mind. I love all the kids and they are well behaved and polite. With me at least because I don't put up with their shit. I established dominance early with all of them.

I also have no fs to give when it comes to the rules regarding watching them.