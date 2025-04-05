'AITA for telling my fiancé I’ll leave him if he keeps using our money to support his homeless mother.'

This money that we have is to go to our new house that we were supposed to be buying and also to my daughter’s school. I also feel disrespected that my fiancé went behind my back and used our money without asking.

Now the morning after I’m starting to feel guilty like it’s my fault that they’re going to be on the streets. Also, I feel it’s important to add that we have never had a good relationship with his side of the family.

We have been together 13 years so this isn’t a new relationship. His mother has never really wanted anything to do with our daughter except for maybe three holidays a year that we go to her. Am I the AH for telling them that I will no longer financially help?