'AITA for telling my fiance that my little brother is more important than him and our wedding?' UPDATED 2X

"Man of honor or I will call it my brother of honor it would be lovely"- Me "But I thought you wanted my sister to be your maid of honor so that can't work"-Him

"I never agreed to this and what about my brother I want him to play some role in my wedding"- Me "I was thinking he could be a guest and sit in the rows"- Him

I was completely shocked like I wanted my brother to be in my wedding and not some side guest, I didn't know what to say he wanted to put my brother on the side lines, his whole family was playing some part of the wedding and my most of my bridesmaids were his cousins only two was were close friends but this he couldn't grant me.