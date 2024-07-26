'AITA for telling my fiancée she'll have to help pay for my son if she wants to be a SAHM?'

sixoo6 wrote:

I'm confused. How will Beth help pay for expenses for your son if she becomes a SAHM? She presumably won't be working at this point, so would that just come out of her personal savings or something - which would eventually dry up? Usually a working dad + SAHM situation means the dad pays for everything because the mom literally isn't making any income.

EDIT: OK, I see that what you mean by "she will have to pay expenses" is that she'll need a part-time job if she decides to become a SAHM, and that's how she's to contribute to Tanner's extracurriculars and such.

Honestly, this all seems so weird to me.