'AITA for telling my fiancée to stop calling me by her late husband's name?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for telling my fiancée to stop calling me by her late husband's name?"

I am 34 years old and my fiancée is 31. "Mon" and I have been together for four years, engaged for one year. She is also four months pregnant with our first child. She is a sweetheart, we get along very well, and I can see myself with her for a long time.

Mon was married for six years before she met me, to a guy named "Kyle". Kyle passed in a car accident a few years ago. Although the relationship between Mon and me is great, she often calls me by her late husband's name.

Things like "How was your day, Kyle?" or "Can you grab that for me, Kyle?" I'm almost certain it's accidental, and she always apologizes and corrects herself, but it still makes me uncomfortable. She even slipped and called me by his name during $#x.