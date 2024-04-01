'AITA for telling my flatmate to get her nose checked out after she said I smelled bad?' MAJOR UPDATE

I did like you, checked with others and I got new deodorant that I would apply throughout the day. She then insisted it was WORSE and that I was doing it to spite her. Until she came in sheepishly a week later and announced she was pregnant, and that she was told it was her hormones/she was the one reacting strongly to my smell.

I talked to her about everything I had tried to change my possible smell and she understood and just requested to sit further away from me - her nose sensitivity went away about two months later. (And was replaced by deciding she LOVED the smell of pickles and crying about almost anything.) So…is it possible your roomie has had a sudden change of hormone?

