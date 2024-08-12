'AITA for telling my friend I can't make her wedding dress? I made them for two other friends.'

Sweeper1985 wrote:

NTA. So, you in fact offered her an incredibly generous gift that will take you a great deal of work, and you advised her that this amount of work needs a certain time frame...and the ungrateful AH has the nerve to demand that you do it in a time frame you can't accommodate, while on maternity leave and recovering from the birth of your baby?

You are in NO way an AH here. She is though, and I'd suggest that given her attitude, she does not deserve a dress from you.

Equal-Brilliant2640 wrote:

Sounds like it’s time to stop gifting free wedding dresses. And I would make a public post about it. Something like:

“Due to the recent behaviour of a former friend of mine, I will no longer be gifting customer wedding dresses to future brides."