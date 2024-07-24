'AITA for telling my friend I didn’t know she cared about her health that much?'

"AITA for telling my friend I didn’t know she cared about their health that much?"

I (male 28) have been friends with Jen (female 27) for over 10 years. For a bit of background over the last 8 years Jen has been gaining weight and for the past 4 has been morbidly obese.

We are no longer able to do a lot of the things we used to do. Concert venues she can no longer fit in the chairs, hiking, going to the farmers market, kayaking etc. through all of it we’ve adjusted to accommodate what Jen can do.

A few months ago I moved into a new apartment and got the water tested for heavy metals, nitrate, bacteria, and fluoride through my states health department. Everything came back clear so I’ve been drinking the water because I don’t want to waste single use plastic bottles if I can avoid it.