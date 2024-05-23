'AITA for telling my friend that I slept with his younger sister? He didn't react well.' UPDATED

We’ll BBQ and go to baseball games like we did when I was a kid.

Mary and I are looking forward to seeing each other again this summer. Our weekend together was memorable, despite my later stupidity. There's a fair chance John will come and try to stir s**t up, but I'm not stressing over it.

Mary means a lot to me. It will be good to have 3 months to enjoy each other’s company before I have to leave again, this time for good. I’m sure Mary and I will stay in touch, maybe even see each other again in the future. Thanks for the comments and messages. I read them all and Mary did too.So that’s the update. Cheers.