'AITA for telling my friend she is ruining her child’s life with the name she gave her?' UPDATED

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but it might get bullied depending on the name.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend her true thoughts about her friend's baby name. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend she is ruining her child’s life with the name she gave her?"

So I (21F) have been friends with Loreen (22F) for 17 years now and we’re really close. She recently gave birth to her daughter and her and her husband recently told us the name.