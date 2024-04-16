"AITA for telling my friend that she doesn’t get to have an opinion about my cooking because she is poor?"

My best friend Layla (29f) and her partner Ryan (40m) were over for dinner this evening. I enjoy cooking and tonight’s dish was a seafood pasta with garlic bread and a veggie side dish. Having Layla and Ryan over for dinner is a semi frequent occurrence, but they typically don’t contribute anything to our meals.

The reasoning is 1.) they struggle financially and 2.) neither of them are very good at cooking. IF they do bring something it’s usually drinks or a store bought side dish (potato salad, mac salad, chips, etc) but that is rare. This has not ever really bothered me because hanging out is always a good time and I’m understanding of their financial situation and preference for not cooking.