'AITA for telling my friend that most women would not marry him and mocking his minimum-wage job?'

I am a short guy, around 5'4 to 5'5. In my thirties. My friend Ian is around 6'1. I'd met him some time back at an event & although he's really good-looking, he works as a waiter at a restaurant. On the other hand I make quite a lot to put it mildly.

Ian has a girlfriend, Julia. We were hanging out at his place yesterday along with some of his other friends. I am a teetotaler & absolutely loathe alcohol, but the others were getting dr-nk and began to make "jokes."

One of the jokes was about how short I was, and am still single.

Ian said "Dude, I am not surprised that you are still single, you are really short and most women would pass on you immediately." The others laughed, including Julia.