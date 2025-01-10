'AITA for telling my GF and family if they make me abandon my dog I'll disappear from their lives?' UPDATED

"AITAH for telling my GF and family that if they make me abandon my dog I will disappear from their lives?"

My girlfriend [F26] always wanted to adopt a dog; I [M29] didn't since I had a dog for 14years and it broke my heart when my dog passed away. After some time together, 3 years, we adopted a dog, who's a pup of her family's dogs. My dog has always been a handful since he was a wee pup, only listening to me and no one else.

My girlfriend and I do not live together, but we stay very close to each other. My mother lives with me (I own the house). Despite being mainly my GF's desire to get a dog, she never stepped up to the responsibilities of dog ownership, be it financial or otherwise. Everytime I was asking her to contribute by paying his food or even walking him, she would sigh before saying yes.