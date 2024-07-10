'AITA for telling my GF she needs to get a real job and she will never be a famous comedian?'

She constantly complains she has no money, yet drives for Uber or DD maybe three times a week for maybe four hours at a time. I have been paying a lot more for household expenses and I’m not saving as much as I’d like to anymore. She sleeps til noon because sometimes her open mics run real late before she even gets to perform.

And when she gets up she just bums around on Tiktok and YouTube looking for “inspiration.” She also gets very moody with me if I don’t come to 90% of her open mic performances. Even after working a 14-hour day she will get mad if I don’t go to her open mic at 11 PM on a Tuesday. Last night, I did the unthinkable. I asked her to consider going back to a full time job.