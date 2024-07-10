'AITA for telling my GF she needs to get a real job and she will never be a famous comedian?'

31M and my girlfriend is 28. Her and I have been together for 6 years and have been living together for the last two. Going to attempt to keep this short so plz ask for details if I leave something out. GF has always enjoyed doing comedy and has done open mic nights since we’ve met shortly after college.
She had a real sales job though that was her Monday-Friday 9-5 job where she made decent money. I have a good but hard job and make almost triple what my gf was making when she had her job. I said had because last August she quit her job because it was taking away from her comedy ventures.
She told me a year from now she thinks she can really make it. I was a bit skeptical but since I make enough to support us, I encouraged her because I want to be a supportive boyfriend. Since she quit her job, she began doing Uber and DoorDash, which is where she makes 100% of her money. Her comedy has gotten us zero dollars. Over the past few months I have started to resent her though.
She constantly complains she has no money, yet drives for Uber or DD maybe three times a week for maybe four hours at a time. I have been paying a lot more for household expenses and I’m not saving as much as I’d like to anymore. She sleeps til noon because sometimes her open mics run real late before she even gets to perform.
And when she gets up she just bums around on Tiktok and YouTube looking for “inspiration.” She also gets very moody with me if I don’t come to 90% of her open mic performances. Even after working a 14-hour day she will get mad if I don’t go to her open mic at 11 PM on a Tuesday. Last night, I did the unthinkable. I asked her to consider going back to a full time job.
I said she should still do her comedy but I’m struggling with taking care of our expenses all by myself. When she gave a dismissive answer, I told her firmly that she will never be a famous comedian. I said she’s 28 and it’s time to grow up and join the real world because this is totally unfair to me that I bust my butt while she lives in La La land.
And that she can’t be this naive at this age by thinking she’s going to support herself with this. She stared at me in silence for a few minutes, started crying and went to stay with a friend. She called me a freaking d-ckhead AH and I’m the worst friend ever. She has not answered her phone today yet. So am I a freaking d-ckhead AH?