'AITA for telling my girlfriend her adult sister can't live in our tiny one bed flat for weeks?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my girlfriend her adult sister can't live in our tiny one bed flat for weeks?"

So my (M30) and my partner (F26) live in a country far away from both of our families. We live in a tiny one bed flat which is for all intents and purposes a studio (glass partition wall), it's pretty cramped even with 2 of us. I also pay all the rent, my partner covers food and a couple bills (far less overall and FAR less over the course of our relationship due to me earning considerably more).

My GF has just spent a couple of weeks seeing said sister in another country. Her sister is doing some traveling and then had planned to come and stay with us. I've been given no dates and wasn't asked if this was OK or even how I felt about it.