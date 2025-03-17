'AITA for telling my girlfriend 'I told you so' and then dumping her over her male best friend?'

It should go a little more simply "I didn't really find it comfortable how much he was checking you out, and I'm not sure if he disliked me, which he has no right to do yet since we just met, but he was very off putting to me, and i'd like to discuss that with you." She then agrees to distance herself from Greg, and then doesn't. - Welp you dodged a bullet by breaking up with her.

Her got her drunk to kiss her, and followed her??? - What a POS. No you are NTA for ending the relationship and should have. She didn't respect your boundary, or believed you, which could have been worked on.