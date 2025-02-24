'AITA for telling my girlfriend I wouldn't make her coffee anymore unless she stops micromanaging me?'

So my husband is a little bit like your girlfriend. He has the super nice grinder and he weighs his espresso grounds to the gram and he measures the exact pressure and writes notes in his coffee journal and blah blah blah. Guess what? Sometimes he totally nails it and makes a perfect cup. And sometimes, it doesn’t turn out quite perfect, in spite of his best efforts.

What I’m saying is, if your girlfriend was making her own coffee, following her own exact steps, sometimes she wouldn’t be 100% happy with how it turned out. But I’ll bet she wouldn’t blame herself. You, on the other hand? She assumes you’re just not trying. She can make her own coffee. You are NTA.

separate_security472 wrote: