'AITA for telling my husband to book a hotel for us at SIL's wedding rather than stay with family?' UPDATED

Foreverforgettable wrote:

NTA. Let your husband “spend time” with his family. Make the flight and hotel arrangements for yourself and your son. Let him deal with the fallout. They already treat you poorly, who cares if they think you’re a snob. You are never going to be “good enough” for their son/brother.

Why bother trying to “keep the peace” as so many people love to make others do? They didn’t care about offending you by sh*t talking whilst you recovered from birth. (Which WTF, they would NOT have eaten if it was me because I would not have cooked for them.)

Both now and before your husband failed you.

Do what you want and let him do as he sees fit. (Maybe don’t bother going at all-your SIL doesn’t seem to like you why bother supporting her?)