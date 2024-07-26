'AITA for telling my husband he doesn’t need to know details of my debt if he isn’t paying it?'

I feel like you should involve him more in the finances because based on this post it does sound like you divvy up the money and give him an allowance. He should really be part of the budgeting process so he understands where you both are financially.

If anything, this could really benefit you because I feel like he is constantly asking for money for things, but he might not do that as often if he was reminded more often of the fact that you have debt that needs to be paid down. Realistically, the focus should be on paying down the debt and it isn't really even your debt it's both of your debts at this point because you're married.