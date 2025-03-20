'AITA for telling my husband he works too much for himself, not for our family?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for telling my husband he works for himself, not for our family?"

My husband and I have known each other for 6 years and been married for almost 3 years now. We have a one year old, and we're expecting another baby. Our marriage has been full of emotional highs, we love each other and let the other know regularly. My husband has a 9-5 job after which he also tutors. He started this back when we were in college, and it was never an issue, he always had enough time.

Even in the years leading up to the marriage and the first year of our marriage, this was never a big issue. However, in the last year or so it's become a big issue, and it's getting worse. He keeps on adding more classes to his schedule. Until last month we had a red line that no classes on Sunday, he would devote that entire time to us.