'AITA for telling my husband that his mom deserves nothing if he were to pass in an accident?'

When he says this about splitting the life insurance policy something in my gut felt weird. I think it showed on my face because he asked me, and I said that it seemed odd to me. That it seemed like these kind of legal/financial things should be set up for our small family and that I would not just leave his family hanging if anything were to happen.

He was defensive, asking why I didn’t want his mom to get anything. I wasn’t saying that, but I didn’t really have words to explain what I was feeling. I was clear that of course I would want his mom to receive funds if something so tragic happened, but that it seemed like legally this policy should be set up for me & our kid + future kids.