'AITA for telling my husband I hate his most beloved hobby?' UPDATED 2X

It's endearing to watch your partner get excited about something. But excitement and obsession are different things, and the line between them can feel quite intense as a bystander.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she can no longer stand his hobby. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband I hate his most beloved hobby?"

I'm sick of hearing about the NFL draft. For years my husband was a casual fan, and I’ve been a pretty good sport about football season dominating our Sundays. HOWEVER, this has changed drastically since COVID. Three years ago he started watching this Brett Kollman guy, and he became obsessed with the draft. He hadn’t talked this much about college football since he graduated YEARS ago.