'AITA for telling my husband I'd leave his brother if I were my sister-in-law?'

Now, this is where the juicy details begin. My brother-in-law fell ill and can no longer work abroad. He wanted to return to his wife's home, which is their conjugal property. However, my husband informed me that his wife disagreed with this, which I completely understood.

My husband and his family were upset with the brother-in-law's wife because they wanted him to live with his family. I told my husband, "No sugarcoating—if I were your brother's wife, I wouldn't accept him either."

He got mad at me, saying that what I said was hurtful as a brother. I tried to explain that I was just being honest. I feel like I might be an a-hole because I didn't read the room, given the brother-in-law's situation.