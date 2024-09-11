'AITA for telling my ILs they should have been honest about my food? They let me embarrass myself.'

I was a bit of a mess honestly. I took the rest of my dish up and tossed it so nobody else would (accidentally or not) grab any. A few guests apologized for not eating it and I said it was fine. I offered to let them dump it on my plate. Things grew tense. One person felt unwell after it. I felt so upset that my husband and his family placed me in that position.

They know I can't tell personally. Yet nobody said my cooking was bad or that I shouldn't bring a dish. I told them when everyone else left that they should have been honest instead of letting me embarrass myself and make others uncomfortable, because clearly people were unsure what to do about the dish I brought and were trying not to offend.