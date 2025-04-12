"AITA for telling my husband I’m done by changing our Netflix password to 'IMDONE123' and blocking him on everything before he got home?"

I (30F) have been married to Mark (34M) for six years. We dated for three before that and I really truly thought I married someone who saw me someone who heard me. Instead I’ve spent the last few years slowly becoming invisible in my own life.

Things didn’t blow up all at once. It was a slow leak a quiet unraveling. First it was the way he stopped saying “I love you” when he left for work. Then he started spending more time gaming than talking to me. Then he forgot my birthday. Twice.

I brought it up. Repeatedly. Kindly. Then desperately. He always said the same thing: You’re overthinking, You’re too emotional,You’re making problems where there are none. So I stopped talking. And he seemed relieved.