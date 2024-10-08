'AITA telling my husband he shouldn’t do matching Ken/Barbie costumes with his female coworker?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA telling my husband he shouldn’t do matching Ken/Barbie costumes with his female coworker?"

My husband has an employee with whom he works really closely, he is her boss and then she is the boss for many other of his employees in the office. They travel and spend a lot of time together. We’ve all spent time together and I am confident he’s not interested in her, and nothing is going on romantically between them.

However, their office is having a Halloween party and she is asking him to be Ken and she will be the matching Barbie. She sent him a link to the costume. She included me in the group chat about coordinating their matching costumes. I’m not invited to the party, it’s just at work during the workday. I think there is a costume competition she wants to win.